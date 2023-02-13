Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments)

 By Fisher Investments

Firm recognized by Top Workplaces for Third Consecutive Year

CAMAS, Wash., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments—one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers—was named to the 2023 Top Workplaces USA list for the third consecutive year. Leading employer research firm Energage manages the Top Workplaces USA program, which recognizes organizations with a people-first culture of excellence.


