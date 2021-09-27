Fisher Investments Named by DiversityQ as Women in Asset Management USA's Employer of the Year By Fisher Investments Sep 27, 2021 Sep 27, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments) By Fisher Investments Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMAS, Wash., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, was recognized by DiversityQ as "Employer of the Year" at their third annual Women in Asset Management USA Awards. Bonhill Group PLC's DiversityQ advocates diversity and inclusion in the workplace to create corporate cultures where everyone is heard and respected. In recognizing Fisher Investments, DiversityQ noted the firm's goal to, "guide and give opportunities for career development as well as a huge focus on investing in the future of their talents.""It's an incredible honor to be recognized as Employer of the Year in this year's Women in Asset Management USA Awards," said Damian Ornani, Fisher Investments CEO. "It's a great acknowledgment of our ongoing dedication to promoting a healthy, rewarding workplace culture that supports all our employees and their continued success." Jill Hitchcock, Senior Executive Vice President of Fisher Investments' Private Client Group added, "We've always believed a diverse, inclusive workforce is one of our most valuable assets. It's what enables us to deliver world-class client service and succeed on our mission to help more clients globally."The Women in Asset Management USA's Employer of the Year award recognizes firms demonstrating a great effort to recruit and retain a diverse workforce. Fourteen independent industry judges examined multiple factors for consideration, including:Professional training and advancement opportunitiesPrograms to increase employees' well-beingEfforts to create a more diverse and inclusive work environmentFisher Investments' Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Naj Srinivas said, "A longstanding part of our culture is to develop human capital from within by investing in and building breadth and depth in individuals. We'll always work to foster an environment where every employee can feel that they belong and build a rewarding, lifelong career." Fisher Investments is hiring for a variety of roles globally. Visit FisherCareers.com to learn more about career opportunities.About Fisher Investments Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 06/30/2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $188 billion in assets globally—over $144 billion for private investors, $41 billion for institutional investors and $1 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all strategies are offered/sold in all jurisdictions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fisher-investments-named-by-diversityq-as-women-in-asset-management-usas-employer-of-the-year-301385800.htmlSOURCE Fisher Investments 