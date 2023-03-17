Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments)

Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments)

 By Fisher Investments

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Firm recognized as a certified Great Place to Work® for sixth consecutive year

CAMAS, Wash., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, earned Great Place to Work® Certification in 2023 for the sixth consecutive year. Great Place to Work® anonymously surveyed Fisher Investments employees as part of its comprehensive review process. The survey measured several factors including compensation, manager quality, overall workplace atmosphere and the pride that employees feel working for Fisher Investments.


Tags