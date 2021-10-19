Fisher Investments Recognized as a 2021 Top Workplace in Oregon and SW Washington By Fisher Investments Oct 19, 2021 Oct 19, 2021 Updated 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments) By Fisher Investments Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMAS, Wash., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, has been named to The Oregonian's list of Top Workplaces in Oregon and SW Washington for the fifth consecutive year. Fisher Investments was selected to the list based on anonymous feedback from the firm's Camas, Washington-based employees.Fisher Investments has been named to The Oregonian's list of Top Workplaces in Oregon and SW Washington. "We are honored to be named a top workplace in the region for the fifth consecutive year," said Fisher Investments CEO Damian Ornani. "Our employees drive our success and enable us to deliver unparalleled service to our clients around the world. Investing in our employees and fostering a positive work environment where each person can thrive, be their authentic self and build a rewarding lifelong career is one of our top priorities."Fisher Investments received special recognition for consistently positive employee ratings of the firm's benefits program. The firm covers 100% of all medical, dental and vision premiums for employees and their qualified dependents, offers a 50% 401(k) match up to the IRS maximum, and provides a generous amount of paid time off and other employee benefits."The special recognition for our benefits programs are a testament to the firm's commitment to our employees' health and wellbeing," said Greg Miramontes, Fisher Investments' Executive Vice President of Global Human Capital. "We take great care of our employees so they can deliver great service to our clients." About Fisher Investments Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 9/30/2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $189 billion in assets globally—over $148 billion for private investors, $38 billion for institutional investors and $2 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all strategies are offered/sold in all jurisdictions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fisher-investments-recognized-as-a-2021-top-workplace-in-oregon-and-sw-washington-301403753.htmlSOURCE Fisher Investments 