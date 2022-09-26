Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments)

Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments)

 By Fisher Investments

The firm received special recognition for workplace culture, benefits, and employee services.

CAMAS, Wash., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, was named to The Oregonian's list of Top Workplaces in Oregon and SW Washington for the sixth consecutive year. The recognition was based on anonymous survey feedback from the firm's area employees.

