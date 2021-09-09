Fisher Investments Recognized by Association of Talent Development as 2021 BEST Award Winner By Fisher Investments Sep 9, 2021 Sep 9, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments) By Fisher Investments Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMAS, Wash., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, was recognized by the Association for Talent Development (ATD) as a 2021 BEST Award winner for the third consecutive year. Fisher Investments was among 71 global organizations recognized by ATD for exceptional employee development. ATD, the world's largest professional talent development association, represents private and public organizations and executives in over 120 countries across every industry.Fisher Investments Recognized by Association of Talent Development as 2021 BEST Award Winner. "We are honored ATD has recognized our employee development efforts again this year," said Fisher Investments CEO Damian Ornani. "Developing employees and providing them with the tools and resources to be successful is critical to our mission. Helping our employees maximize their potential strengthens every aspect of our business and helps build trusted, long-term client relationships."The ATD BEST Award recognizes organizations prioritizing key aspects of talent development to help solve business challenges, including:Driving talent development throughout the organizationPromoting learning as a core feature of the organization's cultureConnecting learning to individual and enterprise-wide performanceIncluding senior leadership in talent development initiativesFisher Investments Executive Vice President of Global Human Capital Greg Miramontes said, "We have always believed that our employees are our most valuable asset, and we're incredibly proud to be named an ATD BEST Award winner. Our robust learning curriculum and development programs give our employees the tools they need to be successful over the course of their careers with Fisher Investments. Constantly developing and supporting our employees keeps us on the cutting edge in providing world-class service to our clients." Fisher Investments is currently hiring for a variety of positions across the United States. To learn more about career opportunities, please visit FisherCareers.comAbout Fisher Investments Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 06/30/2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $188 billion in assets globally—over $144 billion for private investors, $41 billion for institutional investors and $1 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all strategies are offered/sold in all jurisdictions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fisher-investments-recognized-by-association-of-talent-development-as-2021-best-award-winner-301373063.htmlSOURCE Fisher Investments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleEllensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeEllensburg school board seeks path to local controlEllensburg 16-year-old relases new song 'Royalty'Sept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickSept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare'Longtime rodeo writer Jon Guddat ready to move on to something else4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market saleEllensburg Rodeo returns to action in a big wayEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandate Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter