Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments)

Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments)

 By Fisher Investments

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Firm was named a 2023 Campus Forward Award Winner by RippleMatch

CAMAS, Wash., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, was named a 2023 Campus Forward Award winner by RippleMatch, marking the second consecutive year the firm has been recognized for excellence in early career hiring.


Tags