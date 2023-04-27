Quantarium Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quantarium)

Fitch: Quantarium's AVM Accepted for Use in Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities (RMBS) 

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantarium, the top-ranked Automated Valuation Model (AVM) provider for real estate valuations, announced today that its Quantarium Valuation Model (QVM) is Fitch-rated and reviewed, according to a Fitch Ratings announcement.


