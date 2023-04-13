The Minority Serving - Cyberinfrastructure Consortium in partnership with Internet2 (PRNewsfoto/Internet2)

 By Internet2

Funding will support cyberinfrastructure-centric capacity planning and workforce development

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minority Serving - Cyberinfrastructure Consortium (MS-CC) and Internet2 today announced the selection of recipients for the first phase of their proof-of-concept grant program that is funded as a component of the National Science Foundation (NSF) grant #2234326.


