Female leaders across the TrueBlue family of brands celebrated for excellence in leadership, innovation and organizational performance

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taryn Owen, Andrea Brogger, Jill Quinn, Caroline Sabetti and Kristy Willis have been recognized in the 2022 Women World Awards. This distinguished annual program celebrates the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, and milestones from every major industry in the world.


