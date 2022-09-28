Support Local Journalism


Defense TechConnect's six Innovation Challenges feature a "Shark Tank"-style competition among startups, universities and national labs for more than $500,000 in total prizes and access to more than $50 billion in prototype-level contracting authority for government customers.

WASHINGTON, Sep. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Technology International (ATI), TechConnect and three industry consortia today announced the five winners of the 2022 National Infrastructure Innovation Challenge. Selected from a field of 18 finalists, winners were presented a total $25,000 in cash prizes at the Defense TechConnect (DTC) Innovation Summit & Expo, the nation's largest annual gathering of non-traditional, dual-use emerging technologies aligned with government priority requirements.

