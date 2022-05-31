Intelligence professionals across both the public and private sector are increasingly turning to technology innovations to help analyze masses of online data to detect threats. Fivecast, based in Australia and operating globally, is delivering open-source intelligence (OSINT) solutions to help customers address some of the world's most complex challenges - and winning awards along the way!
ADELAIDE, South Australia, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --With a focus on helping their customers address the world's biggest challenges through technology innovations, Fivecast has achieved tremendous growth over the past three years which has culminated in achieving the number one ranking in the SA Fast Movers awards for 2022.
Fivecast delivers AI-powered open-source intelligence solutions that help customers across law enforcement, national security, defense and corporate security collect, filter and analyze masses of data from the surface, deep and dark web to uncover insights for use cases ranging from counter terrorism to human trafficking, fraud detection, transnational crime and more.
The Fast Movers SA program is delivered by accounting firm, BDO, and recognizes the fastest growing, most innovative and arguably smartest small to medium enterprises in South Australia. Companies were assessed across the key performance indicator of 3-year average revenue growth with Fivecast achieving a massive 250% average growth in revenue. Additionally, Fivecast was awarded the highest employment growth award, achieving 147% average employee growth between 2019 and 2022.
The award was presented to Fivecast CEO and co-founder, Dr. Brenton Cooper, at a breakfast attended by business and government leaders, including new SA Premier, Mr. Peter Malinauskas, at the Adelaide Oval last week.
Reflecting on the award, Dr. Brenton Cooper commented "Our mission at Fivecast is to enable a safer world. This award is testament to the power that digital intelligence technology brings to our customers across missions ranging from countering terrorism, monitoring extremism, understanding online influence, and fighting financial crime. Thank-you to our customers and partners that have joined us on the journey so far. With their support, Fivecast has developed a robust and sustainable business and achieved high levels of revenue growth."
While Fivecast is based in South Australia, they have established and growing operations in the USA and the UK and count both Federal and state Government agencies as well as private organizations among their customer base.
Media Contact
Monica Brink, Fivecast, 61 417324250, monica.brink@fivecast.com
SOURCE Fivecast