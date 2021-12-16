FlavorCloud Appoints Industry Veteran Mike Sanchez as Chief Revenue Officer By FlavorCloud Dec 16, 2021 Dec 16, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FlavorCloud, a leading headless international logistics software service, today announced the appointment of Mike Sanchez as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer.Sanchez will lead the vision, strategy, and execution of FlavorCloud's global go-to-market strategy. His key focus will be accelerating FlavorCloud's revenue growth momentum, creating a world-class partner program, and continuing to build on an already strong open API approach. This will allow FlavorCloud to integrate with a variety of cross-border shipping solutions across the globe. Additionally, he will provide strategic direction to all teams, including product and engineering, delivering solutions and insight from partners and customers to help innovate the platform."Mike is a seasoned and well-rounded leader uniquely qualified to scale and grow a strong global revenue organization, and round out our executive team" said Rathna Sharad, Founder and CEO at FlavorCloud. "Mike's ability to focus on driving long-term strategic initiatives with deep focus and understanding of ecommerce enablement stacks, his track record of building high performance sales teams, and his industry expertise will help FlavorCloud continue to deliver its mission to simplify global ecommerce "anywhere to anywhere" with it's best-in-class platform and service to both customers and partners." Sanchez is a seasoned executive leader with over 17 years of experience in growing revenue in fast-growing technology companies. Before joining FlavorCloud, Sanchez has held executive positions at Rackspace Technology, BigCommerce, WP Engine, and most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Bold Commerce. Sanchez successfully grew revenue at each company by double or triple-digit growth rates by launching new go-to-market strategies, creating strong partner ecosystems, and building world-class revenue organizations."FlavorCloud is revolutionizing international shipping as we know it," said Sanchez. "I am excited to join the experienced and diverse team at FlavorCloud, and excited to create an exceptional partner-first strategy, all while delivering best-in-class service."With the rise in e-commerce, FlavorCloud continues to see rapid growth within the organization. The company has plans to double headcount by the end of 2022. To learn more about current career opportunities at FlavorCloud, visit: https://flavorcloud.com/careers/About FlavorCloud FlavorCloud is an end-to-end cross-border logistics platform for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, ecommerce retailers, and marketplaces. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, FlavorCloud makes international shipping and returns easy, affordable, and friction-free, enabling brands and 3PLs (Third Party Logistics Providers) to go global in any part of the world. FlavorCloud's algorithm and technology auto-optimizes the best rates and services through the largest global cross-border network as well as automating the complex world of global trade and regulatory compliance.For more information, please visit http://www.flavorcloud.com.Media ContactElise Oras, Wheels Up Collective, 610.724.5172, elise@wheelsupcollective.com SOURCE FlavorCloud Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorthwest musicians remember local bassist Frank JohnsonCollision takes out bridge at Elk MeadowsOfficer Santa: Annual Shop with Cop and Firefighter serves Christmas joyRent, utility assistance available to those with disabilitiesCity looking into making Pearl Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues a pedestrian only zoneBoard of County Commissioners votes 2-1 to move forward with mental health sales taxDec. 15 blotter: Man arrested on 18 countsDec. 13 blotter: Vehicle prowls, catalytic converter theftsPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg girls, boys stay perfect against Moses LakeA man of many stories: Former Daily Record staffers share memories of Mike Johnston Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter