LONDON, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexAgain produced by FA Nutra has rapidly become quite popular since it's US launch in 2022, the joint supplement is soon to be available on 3rd party marketplaces such as Amazon, with an expected release date of April 2023.

Previously to this the product was only available on their website. The joint supplement has topped numerous best lists for 2022 and 2023 including the likes of Center TRT, Orlando Magazine and Discover.


