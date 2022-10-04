Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

Other climate risks, such as fire, drought, extreme heat and storms, are not impacting home buyers' behavior

  • Areas with higher risk of flooding see higher rates of mortgage application denials and withdrawals. 
  • Home values in areas of high flood risk continue to grow faster than in other areas. 
  • Risks associated with other climate events — fire, drought, heat and storms — are having little to no effect on mortgage lending.

