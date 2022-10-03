FlowPlay Logo (PRNewsFoto/FlowPlay) (PRNewsfoto/FlowPlay)

FlowPlay Logo (PRNewsFoto/FlowPlay) (PRNewsfoto/FlowPlay)

Player-driven fundraising efforts will support program aimed at improving the overall care experience for cancer patients

SEATTLE, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  FlowPlay, creator of one of the most powerful connected gaming platforms, announced the launch of a new in-game fundraising campaign on behalf of the American Cancer Society (ACS). Today, FlowPlay kicks off a fundraiser to support patient navigation programs, evidence-based interventions that connect cancer patients with volunteer health system navigators who can provide personalized assistance to patients, families, and caregivers, from diagnosis through survivorship. Throughout the month of October, players within FlowPlay's flagship social casino, Vegas World, can contribute directly to ACS's Patient Navigation efforts.

