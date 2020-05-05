SEATTLE, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowPlay, creator of one of the most powerful immersive gaming platforms, today announced the start of a new in-game fundraising campaign for the year on behalf of the American Cancer Society (ACS). During the month of May, players within FlowPlay's flagship social casino, Vegas World, can contribute directly to the ACS's Hope Lodge program, which has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing rooms for health care providers to rest between shifts or stay overnight.
On the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are often working grueling 24-hour shifts in high stress, high-risk environments. Many are also spending the night in their cars or in hotel rooms, fearful of spreading the virus to their loved ones at home. All funds from FlowPlay's campaign will directly support the ACS Hope Lodge program which provides thousands of free rooms for cancer patients who must travel away from home for treatment. During the pandemic, ACS has repurposed its lodging facilities to support health care providers.
"Because our Hope Lodge facilities are located near medical centers, we have a unique opportunity to support front line healthcare workers," said Howard Heino, Vice President of Hope Lodge Operations for the American Cancer Society. "We've always been about saving lives and we're humbled to step forward during this unprecedented time in this special way. We also look forward to once again serving cancer patients as soon as it's safe to do so. We're extremely grateful to FlowPlay and the Vegas World community for their support in these critical efforts."
Today until June 1, FlowPlay will offer a virtual in-game ACS Hope Lodge-branded charm for players to purchase to support the cause. In 2019, FlowPlay celebrated its biggest fundraising year to-date, raising over $100,000 for the ACS's Road To Recovery and Reach To Recovery programs which provide transportation for patients and breast cancer support.
"While many Americans are embracing social distancing, tight-knit communities are popping up in unconventional places like online games," said Derrick Morton, CEO, FlowPlay. "Our Vegas World community never ceases to amaze me with their kindness and generosity as they continue to support the ACS time after time."
While the ACS continues to make progress in its fight against cancer, people dealing with a cancer diagnosis are among the most vulnerable during today's global health crisis. The ACS urgently needs financial support. Nearly one in four cancer patients reported delays in their care because of the pandemic, including access to in-person appointments, imaging, surgery and other services. The ACS is working around the clock to not only prioritize cancer patient care, but also extend this care and support to other vulnerable populations like health care workers.
To donate to the American Cancer Society, please visit: http://cancer.org/donatelocal.
About FlowPlay
FlowPlay is the company behind the most powerful immersive gaming platform for casual and sports wagering games, virtual worlds and social casinos. A developer, operator and publisher, FlowPlay serves both consumers and businesses with engaging online and mobile free-to-play experiences. Partners turn to FlowPlay for its extensive multiplayer infrastructure, industry-leading monetization rates and proven track record helping businesses launch custom-branded online games. FlowPlay's consumer products include ourWorld, one of the most popular teen virtual worlds, Vegas World, the industry's most engaging multiplayer social casino, and Casino World, the company's most grandiose, interactive and community-driven free-to-play social casino with tycoon gameplay. Together, they have been played by a loyal community of more than 75 million users around the world. FlowPlay dominates a cross-section of industries including online and mobile games, fantasy sports and casinos – consistently creating opportunities in high-growth and emerging markets. Based in Seattle, FlowPlay was founded in 2006 and is primarily funded by Intel Capital and the creators of Skype. For more information, visit www.FlowPlay.com or contact bizdev@flowplay.com.
About American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.
