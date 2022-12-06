Support Local Journalism


Leica Biosystems acquires Cell IDx – a leader in multiplexed cellular immunodiagnostics.

DEER PARK, Ill., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leica Biosystems has acquired Cell IDx Inc., a technology leader in multiplexed tissue profiling, developing highly sensitive and specific chromogenic and fluorescent multiplex immunohistochemistry reagents to meet the needs of precision medicine. The acquisition is timed with the planned exit of Cell IDx from the Formation Venture Engineering portfolio.


