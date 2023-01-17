Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


From jumping out of planes to travels all over the world, Raymond Marik shares tales from a life well-lived

SEATTLE, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Born during the Great Depression, Raymond L. Marik was sent to the Infectious Disease Ward in a Chicago hospital with a small chance of survival. Marik did survive, and his resilience set the tone for him overcoming obstacles throughout his life.


Tags