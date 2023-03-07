iFoodDS is the leader in food supply chain solutions.

 By iFoodDS, New Era Partners

The new consultancy helps enterprises navigate the complexities of FSMA 204 and guides them toward compliance.

SEATTLE, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFoodDS, the leading platform provider of connected traceability, quality, and food safety solutions for the fresh food supply chain, today announced the launch of a consulting arm, New Era Partners, to advise firms on achieving operational compliance with the FSMA 204 mandate. The FSMA 204 Food Traceability Rule, recently published by the FDA, establishes new traceability recordkeeping requirements for firms that manufacture, process, pack, or hold certain foods on the Food Traceability List.


