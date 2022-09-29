Guidehouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse)

Guidehouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse)

 By Guidehouse

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Visionary Leader Brings Distinguished Operational and Financial Expertise to Help Providers Overcome Industry Volatility

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and outsourcing services to public sector and commercial clients, has appointed Thomas Zenty III, former CEO of University Hospitals Health System (UHHS), as a strategic advisor within the firm's Health segment. Zenty will advise Guidehouse's hospital and health system clients on operational and financial strategy as they aim to achieve success in today's volatile economy.

Tags