TACOMA, Wash., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oh Happy Day Party Shop, the favorite online destination for influencers, entertaining enthusiasts and party planners seeking innovative inspiration, celebrates the trends and colors of spring 2020 fashion with an artistically curated collection of partyware. Taking inspiration from the runways, Oh Happy Day Party Shop showcases its fashion-forward collection featuring party products from balloons and banners to cake plates, centerpieces, confetti and more, in a spectrum of complementary shades to the season's fashions. Curated with an editorial eye of a designer and the sophisticated touch of an event planner, anyone can effortlessly channel their inner stylist, shop by color and elegantly host a fashionable fête at https://shop.ohhappyday.com.
"There is no reason to settle for poor design in your partyware, at the Oh Happy Day Party Shop we give you the best design in the season's hottest shades. We put the art in party," said Natalie Bowman of Equals Awesome, LLC, the new owner of the cult favorite ecommerce party store and former Neiman Marcus executive. "For the fashion-conscious person, partyware becomes another creative outlet to experiment with seasonal trends and inject a sense of personal style. Our shop is a colorful, creative playground for colorful on-trend parties and events," she added.
Over 2000 products mix-and-match on the site to create a one-of-a-kind, online environment for eclectic partying and planning, all in the colors and prints of the season. From the most photographed colors from the catwalk, Oh Happy Day Party Shop takes creative license with its very own color palette of 40 shades and patterns that sit alongside a curated collection of partyware to complement the spring fashion forecast.
With color as the hallmark of the 2020 season, Oh Happy Day Party Shop's collections feature a kaleidoscope of color, pattern and texture through its online catalogue. Neons radiated retro energy and excitement on the runways and show up in Chartreuse, Happy (Oh Happy Day's perfect shade of Yellow) and Neon Rose. Shades of green make a colorful and charming comeback bringing crisp shades like Mint, Kelly and Forest. https://shop.ohhappyday.com/collections/ohdnewproduct
As a rainbow of colors ruled the runways, Wallpaper graphics reigned supreme too. Oh Happy Day Party Shop features an extensive on-trend Wallpaper collection featuring Marble, Florals, Rose Quartz and other bold patterns in napkins, gift wrap, plates and more. https://shop.ohhappyday.com/collections/wallpaper-1
With socials, showers and soirees ahead, as well as, birthday and holiday celebrations, the party possibilities are endless this season. The full and festive line can be shopped at https://shop.ohhappyday.com/, ranging from $1 to $125.
About Oh Happy Day Party Shop
Launched in 2015, the Oh Happy Day Party Shop has quickly become the web's most prolific party planning destination for design-forward products in on-trend color palettes and patterns. With a popular eponymous blog and one of the most popular Pinterest accounts at its heart, Oh Happy Day Party Shop captures the spirit of its innovative and visionary founder Jordan Ferney who has passed on the colorful baton of ownership to Natalie and Jake Bowman of Equals Awesome, LLC in Tacoma, Washington.
Putting the "art in party," Oh Happy Day Party Shop's online catalogue is curated with over 2000 wow-worthy party items from balloons, banners, confetti, and garland to favors, stationery, paper plates and more. The Oh Happy Day Party Shop online destination is the only place that sells the entire eponymous collection of plates, cups and napkins featured in a rainbow of 30 shades, 10 patterns and novelty shapes.
The shop can be found at www.shop.ohhappyday.com and at https://www.instagram.com/ohhappydaypartyshop/ where 161,000 followers are inspired daily including famous fans like Emily Henderson, Darcy Miller, Jillian Harris and more. In addition to the online store, Oh Happy Day products can also be found at specialty retailers such as Paper Source, HomeGoods and West Elm as well as at over 50 boutiques across the US and the globe.
