...BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
EARLY THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN KITTITAS COUNTY...
.A dry cold front boundary passage today will bring breezy west to
northwest winds across portions of eastern Kittitas county this
afternoon through this evening. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph will coincide with relative humidities between
15-20 percent this afternoon. This combination of winds and low
relative humidities will result in critical fire weather
conditions this afternoon through early this evening.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM
PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE WA690...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 690 Kittitas Valley.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...The gusty winds combined with low relative
humidities will lead to critical fire danger, allowing for
rapid spread of existing fires and any new fires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
An NFL Fan Favorite is Using His Influence and Positivity to Help People
on Their Journey Towards "Wholistic Wellbeing"
BELLEVUE, Wash., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoundGlass, a global Wholistic Wellbeing company dedicated to empowering people on their personal wellness journey, is featuring former NFL star Pierre Garcon in their Meditation Lifestyle Series on the RoundGlass Living App to evangelize the benefits of Wholistic Wellness.
Pierre is famous for not only his phenomenal 11-year NFL career, but also for his signature end zone back flips that delighted his fans. He is living a life of Wholistic Wellbeing by practicing meditation, mindfulness, and positivity in his everyday life. He says: "Mindfulness has helped me overachieve in life, by making sure I'm in the moment when making decisions. Whether it's running my organizations, working out or on the golf course positivity and mindfulness help me be the best that I can be. These practices are part of my morning routine and help me start my day out on the right foot. They keep me focused, efficient, and confident. RoundGlass Living helps me stay on track with my wholistic wellbeing journey."
RoundGlass founder, Sunny Singh commented, "We're thrilled to have Pierre Garcon join us on our commitment to empower people to lead a life of Wholistic Wellness. Not only is his skill and athletic prowess an inspiration, but his overall exuberance and positive energy sets an example for young people. Garcon shares our belief that Wholistic Wellbeing can make people's lives happier, healthier and more fulfilling."
The RoundGlass Living app is the only comprehensive Wholistic Wellness app that includes meditation, yoga, mindfulness, as well as Food and Music for wellbeing channels. It provides a roadmap and the tools for a better, balanced life by creating Wholistic Wellbeing experiences tailored to the users' journey. It can be downloaded here.