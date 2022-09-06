Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The open-source enterprise EDMS leverages FormKiQ's revolutionary software-in-the-cloud model

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprises looking for a highly flexible and customizable software solution to meet their document storage and management needs now have an innovative new product to consider. FormKiQ has announced the launch of FormKiQ Enterprise, its advanced open-source document management system with robust functionality, professional onboarding, and operational support to provide better scalability and customization for enterprise clients.

Tags