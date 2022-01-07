Fortem IP LLP Welcomes Veteran Intellectual Property Attorney Jeff Grainger By Fortem IP Jan 7, 2022 Jan 7, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fortem IP LLP welcomes veteran intellectual property attorney Jeff Grainger By Fortem IP Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Jeff Grainger has joined the Fortem IP team as Of Counsel. Jeff has more than 25 years of experience serving early-stage technology companies. Jeff's unparalleled track record as a patent attorney (law firm and in-house) general counsel, licensing executive, entrepreneur, board member, and robotics engineer, and the perspective that these unique experiences bring, make Jeff a valuable asset for Fortem IP and our clients. His notable experiences include:Vice President of Licensing Strategy and Chief Legal Officer of genomics company TwinStrand Biosciences;Managing partner at medical device incubator The Foundry, where he played a major role in starting mitral valve replacement startup Twelve, heart failure monitoring startup FIRE1, and pulmonary disease treatment startup Nuvaira, among other ventures. Jeff also assisted mitral valve repair startup eValve build its foundational IP portfolio, prior to its acquisition by Abbott Laboratories;General Counsel at coronary stent developer Xtent;Chief Patent Counsel at minimally-invasive heart surgery company Heartport; andNon-Executive Chairman of Ireland-based device company Signum Surgical. In addition to patent procurement, portfolio development, enforcement, and strategy, Jeff has assisted his companies through numerous venture financings, major licensing and partnering deals, IPOs, mergers, and acquisitions. Jeff remains an advisor to a number of medtech companies in the US and abroad. Jeff holds a JD with Honors from the University of Washington and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford.Fortem IP was founded to provide legal counsel that aligns intellectual property strategy with business strategy for innovative companies of all shapes and sizes, from start-ups and venture firms to Fortune 500 companies. We specialize in patent prosecution and counseling, trademark registration and enforcement, and commercial transactions. Our team manages patent portfolios across a range of industries, including medical devices, biotechnology, software, and electronics. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortem-ip-llp-welcomes-veteran-intellectual-property-attorney-jeff-grainger-301456455.htmlSOURCE Fortem IP 