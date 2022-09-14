George E. Bonini joins Foster Garvey PC as a Principal in the firm's Seattle office.

 By Foster Garvey PC

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Garvey, PC today expanded its Business & Corporate Finance practice with the addition of business attorney George E. Bonini as a Principal in the firm's Seattle office.

