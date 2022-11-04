...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 7 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Foster Garvey Receives National and Metropolitan Honors in U.S. News - Best Lawyers® Rankings
SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Garvey, PC today announces it has been recognized in the 2023 U.S. News-Best Lawyers® report with 12 national rankings and more than 40 metropolitan rankings across a wide range of the firm's practice areas.
The firm received four National Tier 2 rankings in Land Use & Zoning Law, Litigation – Environmental, Public Finance Law and Real Estate Law. It also received National Tier 3 rankings in Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Commercial Litigation, Communications Law, Employment Law – Management, Environmental Law, Labor Law – Management and Trusts & Estates Law.
Additionally, Foster Garvey was recognized in Tier 1 of several metropolitan practice rankings, including:
Portland, Ore.
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Bet-the-Company Litigation
Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Health Care Law
Land Use & Zoning Law
Litigation – Environmental
Public Finance Law
Real Estate Law
Spokane, Wash.
Commercial Litigation
Litigation – Labor & Employment
Litigation – Real Estate
"It is always an honor to be recognized by our peers and clients across such a wide range of practice areas," said Foster Garvey Co-Chair Rafael Stone. "These rankings exemplify our commitment to superior client service, and in delivering both innovative and effective counsel to our clients and in service to the legal industry as a whole," added Foster Garvey Co-Chair Diana Shukis.
More than 15,000 law firms were considered by Best Lawyers and U.S. News & World Report. Their rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. Law firms must consistently receive impressive ratings in order to signal their contribution of quality law practice and breadth of experience.