SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Garvey, PC today announces it has been recognized in the 2023 U.S. News-Best Lawyers® report with 12 national rankings and more than 40 metropolitan rankings across a wide range of the firm's practice areas.

The firm received four National Tier 2 rankings in Land Use & Zoning Law, Litigation – Environmental, Public Finance Law and Real Estate Law. It also received National Tier 3 rankings in Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Commercial Litigation, Communications Law, Employment Law – Management, Environmental Law, Labor Law – Management and Trusts & Estates Law.


