PROSSER, Wash., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of Washington State's most prestigious custom winemaking and bulk wine producers has a new name, a new look and a new website.
Four Feathers Wine Estates is now Four Feathers Wine Services (http://www.fourfeathers.com). It's a subtle change, but an important one, according to Rebecca De Kleine, the company's general manager and director of winemaking.
"Our new name – Four Feathers Wine Services – better defines who we are and what we do," she said. "Our core businesses provide a variety of services to more than 300 wine industry clients nationwide. This includes custom winemaking and bulk wine, full-service packaging, wine refinement and beverage innovation."
With the new name comes a new look and a new website. To accomplish those tasks, Four Feathers Wine Services engaged noted industry branding and marketing firms from Atelier Cascadia as well as website developers Lunabean Media. De Kleine said the results are outstanding.
"The new Four Feathers Wine Services branding and graphics highlight the heft and finesse of our well-established company and its 140-year lineage, and also symbolizes our commitment to innovation and the craft of winemaking," she said. "The new website provides an elegant user experience that enables visitors to learn about our company and services, and order samples quickly and easily."
But that's not all that's new with Four Feathers Wine Services.
In late 2020, the company put the finishing touches on a new, dedicated packaging facility and warehouse that is adjacent to the winery. The centerpieces of the packaging facility are a Bertolaso Unibloc bottling system, the world's gold standard of bottling lines, and a custom-built Codi canning line. It also includes expanded storage for cased goods, and expansive loading and shipping docks.
"The facility is designed to ensure a flawless, frictionless packaging and shipping experience for our clients," De Kleine said.
The company also expanded its lab capabilities to include an advanced, custom-designed Targeted Filtration System that leverages reverse osmosis and targeted filtration technology. That enables the Four Feathers Wine Services' team to provide VA remediation, smoke taint remediation, wine and juice concentration, alcohol adjustment or sweet spotting, and other capabilities. The system is one of the largest in the United States and one of only two on the West Coast, De Kleine said.
"We couldn't be more excited about this new level of wine refinement and remediation services that we can offer to our clients," she said. "It enables our clients to effectively address and deal with growing challenges such as smoke taint that are impacting our industry."
The company also is launching a new custom winemaking offering called Studio. It's a unique approach designed for clients looking for the next level of wine. It was borne from the idea that some client programs need wines of true distinction, De Kleine said.
"Our viticulture and winemaking teams craft vineyard-designate, barrel-aged wines using estate-grown fruit intentionally farmed for the Studio program," she said. "Stylistically, Studio wines are complex, steeped in terroir and created to be a true reflection of the fruit. We believe it's a visionary approach to custom winemaking and crafting unique wines for clients, regardless of size."
De Kleine said that while the company is excited about the new name, new look and new offerings, the soul of Four Feathers Wine Services are the people who make the company tick.
"Our people make Four Feathers Wine Services special," De Kleine said. "We've pulled together a great team that knows and is passionate about Washington wine. With our vineyards, production facilities and collaborative company culture, we've handed this team the keys to a Ferrari when it comes to delivering exceptional products and services to our clients."
About Four Feathers Wine Services
Four Feathers Wine Services provides best-in-class custom winemaking, alcoholic beverage production and packaging services to support our clients in creating and building brands.
Four Feathers Wine Services is a vertically integrated, family-owned winemaking company that farms 3,500 acres of wine grapes and makes and packages custom premium wines for nearly 300 clients nationwide at its state-of-the-art facilities in Prosser, Washington. The company manages the process of custom winemaking from vine to bottle depending on the needs of each client. In addition to turn-key winemaking, Four Feathers offers a full range of services, all within its own state-of-the-art facilities.
The company's fruit business has continued to grow over the years. Today the company farms and packs premier apples, cherries, pears, blueberries, and wine grapes throughout eastern Washington from the Oregon to Canadian borders.
SOURCE Four Feathers Wine Services