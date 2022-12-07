Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Fraxion, a leading mid-market procurement solution provider, today announced a new collaboration with Amazon Business; providing a seamless integration that connects eCommerce simplicity with eProcurement functionality and spend controls.

SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introducing Punch-in, an integration between Fraxion and Amazon Business that enables easy, familiar buying experiences through Amazon Business' online store, underpinned by centralized purchasing processes in Fraxion that ensure requisition-to-purchase order approvals, policy, and budget compliance.


Tags