With cold temperatures this morning and areas of fog and low
clouds, it is possible to encounter slick spots on roadways across
the region, even in locations where roadways appear dry. Slow down
if you encounter fog and use low beam headlights.
Fraxion launches Punch-in to further simplify business purchasing and compliance
Fraxion, a leading mid-market procurement solution provider, today announced a new collaboration with Amazon Business; providing a seamless integration that connects eCommerce simplicity with eProcurement functionality and spend controls.
SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introducing Punch-in, an integration between Fraxion and Amazon Business that enables easy, familiar buying experiences through Amazon Business' online store, underpinned by centralized purchasing processes in Fraxion that ensure requisition-to-purchase order approvals, policy, and budget compliance.
"Our collaboration delivers on outcomes that are intrinsic to both brands' values; innovating to give customers easy to use and intuitive experiences that simplify purchasing processes," said Fraxion CEO, Stanton Jandrell. "In addition to our existing Fraxion and Amazon Business Punchout integration, we now offer Punch-in, an emerging technology launched by Amazon Business in 2022, and the latest purchasing integration available to Fraxion users."
With the Punch-in integration, businesses can save time with fast, familiar buying processes. Shop directly from Amazon Business and link to Fraxion, where the requisition, approval, and purchase order (PO) process is automated, and subject to compliance checks. Amazon Business initiates the billing and fulfillment process, while Fraxion streamlines receiving and three-way matching processes. By combining the benefits of both solutions, manual entry, the margin for error, and unauthorized spending is mitigated.
"Achieving user adoption and compliance is easier when processes are intuitive and familiar. This simplicity, along with visibility, accountability, and proactive spend controls really empowers finance teams to manage business purchasing effectively," said Jandrell of the collaboration.
Business leaders can expect to gain spend control and efficiency enhancements throughout the procure-to-pay process with analytics and complete visibility into their Amazon Business spend.
About Fraxion:
Fraxion's best-in-class procurement software automates purchasing workflows with internal controls to deliver efficiency and effective spend management that drives operational cost savings for customers. The software is effective as a standalone solution or with seamless ERP and accounting system integrations.
Engineered to support finance teams in proactively managing company-wide procurement processes and spending, Fraxion is trusted by leading brands worldwide with over fifteen billion dollars in spend under management. Find out more at http://www.fraxion.biz.