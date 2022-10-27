Support Local Journalism


Dr. Javad Sajan Gives Away Botox for Food to Patients Donating to Food Drive

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food insecurity remains a widespread issue throughout Washington and the United States. Seattle plastic surgeon, Dr. Javad Sajan is partnering with the Zera Foundation to fight food insecurity by hosting a Thanksgiving Food Drive. The donated food will benefit families of the Greater Seattle Area facing food insecurity and who could otherwise not get to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.


