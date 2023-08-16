Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Learn how to cook Creamy Chipotle Shells on August 24th

ROME, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veal, Discover Delicious is proud to partner with HomemadeCooking.com to offer consumers free livestream cooking classes. Launched in 2020 by Chef Joel Gamoran, Homemade quickly became the go-to source for at-home culinary learning. With studios located in Seattle, Washington, the Homemade team taught over 550,000 students across the globe in 2022.


Tags