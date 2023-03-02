Freespira

 By Freespira, Inc., Fast Company

Behavioral health company and digital therapeutic developer ranked as one of the top 10 businesses in the medical devices category

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freespira, Inc., developer of the only FDA-cleared treatment for panic disorder, panic attacks and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023.


