BELLEVUE, Wash., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On March 31st, Fresh Consulting, a design-led software, hardware, and robotics innovation company, acquired Glacier River Design, a Seattle-based engineering company specializing in embedded systems and firmware engineering. The addition of Glacier River's partner base and expertise helps Fresh grow its holistic hardware product development offering for various industries.
Glacier River Design is a thirteen-year-old engineering company offering complete embedded firmware, software, electronics, mobile app development, and user interface design services. With backgrounds in medical, commercial, and consumer devices, their staff of highly experienced engineers have helped a diversity of clients such as Microsoft, Phillips, Amazon, New Horizons-Global Health Labs, and Boston Scientific.
Jeff Dance, Fresh's Founder & CEO, described Glacier River Design CEO Jon Perrin as "an incredible multi-faceted leader. He and his super sharp team are not just incredible engineers, they are amazing people we have experience working with in the past, and are excited to keep growing with."
While Fresh adds more world-class engineering expertise, Glacier River expands its design, software, and hardware production capabilities. The end result is Fresh's ability to bring its product development capabilities to new heights, working on the most sophisticated problems and opportunities.
Perrin stated, "Joining with Fresh Consulting provides our clients with a more robust set of engineering disciplines, enabling a rich set of full product development services. Working with Fresh's engineering and management teams on several projects convinced me that we were a very good fit with complementary skills and a clear vision for client success through high-quality engineering. For both my team, Fresh's team, and our clients, it was a natural win-win for all."
Perrin will take on the Embedded Systems Director role at Fresh, adding his experienced team to Fresh's growing roster of deep tech talent, and expanding his organization's ability to create design-led end-to-end solutions.
"Glacier River's team has done world-class work, and I'm thrilled for our union. Our future is bright together and our combined capabilities make us one of the strongest engineering firms for hire in the Northwest," Dance said.
Recent innovative projects from Fresh Consulting and Glacier River Design include various Class 1, 2, and 3 medical devices, fully autonomous utilities systems, and IoT-enabled, real-time monitoring systems for the food and disaster recovery industries.
Fresh Consulting is a strategy, design, software, and hardware innovation company that offers end-to-end services with integrated teams. They design and build strategies, brands, products, robotics, systems, and apps to help companies stay fresh.
