As the First Grower to Sign On, Fresh Del Monte Sets a New Standard for Brands to Work Together to Achieve Their Sustainability Goals

OLYMPIA, Wash., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pacific Coast Food Waste Commitment (PCFWC) announced that Fresh Del Monte –– a global produce company that is one of the world's leading producers, distributors, and marketers of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables — is the first grower to sign on to PCFWC's goal of reducing and preventing food waste by 50% along the West Coast of the United States by 2030 as a climate change solution. The partnership builds on the long-standing efforts of the company to reduce food loss and waste throughout its operations while continuing its globally recognized work in sustainability. In 2021, Fresh Del Monte diverted 95% of its food waste from landfill and reduced the total amount of its food waste produced by 13% from the previous year.

