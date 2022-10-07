Support Local Journalism


How we made fresh hops fly – and helped a seasonal beer take off beyond the Northwest 

SEATTLE, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Alaska Air Cargo delivered the industry's first and biggest fresh hops run to breweries in Maui and Anchorage within 24 hours of harvest – this was a huge logistical hop-eration that brought a favorite seasonal beer beyond the Pacific Northwest.

