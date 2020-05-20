BOTHELL, Wash., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., the world leader in point-of-care ultrasound, has announced Rich Fabian, the company's President and Chief Operating Officer, was appointed to the board of The Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), a Washington D.C.-based trade association that leads the effort to advance medical technology in order to achieve healthier lives and healthier economies around the world.
"I am proud to be a member of the AdvaMed board, particularly now. Since the very onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19), AdvaMed members have been on the front lines, providing patients and health care providers with the protective equipment, diagnostic tests, ventilators and other vital medical devices and supplies needed to defeat this pandemic," said Rich Fabian, President and Chief Operating Officer, FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. "At Sonosite, we've stepped up to provide educational resources on our point-of-care ultrasound systems, which have been critical to the care delivery of COVID-19 patients. Similarly, AdvaMed steps up in times of crisis and has been a steady advocate for our industry, facilitating advances in medical technologies in the form of new diagnostics, new treatments, and new medical devices."
As leaders in point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS), Fujifilm is dedicated to empowering clinicians, affording them the ability to bring ultrasound to any patient, anywhere, at any time. The company pushes the boundaries of innovation with a progressive product line, educational programs, and advocacy for a broader understanding of the benefit of POCUS.
AdvaMed advocates globally for the highest ethical standards and patient access to safe, effective and innovative medical technologies that save and improve lives. Member companies of AdvaMed produce the medical devices, diagnostic products and health information systems that are transforming global health care through earlier disease detection, less invasive procedures and more effective treatments.
"We're excited to have Rich join the AdvaMed Board of Directors. He is widely recognized as a strong advocate for the MedTech Industry- especially the promotion of breakthrough technologies and innovative solutions for our most pressing health needs," says Scott Whitaker, President and CEO of AdvaMed. "We look forward to his contributions as a board member, especially during these challenging times as our industry is working to deliver the devices and diagnostics crucial to our fight against COVID-19."
About
FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. is the innovator and world leader in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra high-frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by a global distribution network in over 100 countries. Sonosite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, please visit www.Sonosite.com.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.