Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Vacation rental investing is quickly gaining popularity - but it's extremely difficult to do. Companies like Fundhomes are using Fractional investing to change that. Fundhomes announces early access to its investing platform where investors have the ability to purchases shares of vacation rental properties for only $50 and managed on their behalf by Fundhomes.

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Investing in Vacation Rentals hosted on platforms like Airbnb and VRBO has exploded over the last decade, with over 2.9 million hosts worldwide and 14,000 new hosts joining Airbnb alone each month as of 2022. High returns, a new way to monetize property, and historically low mortgage rates have fueled the growth that is currently a $75+ Billion industry. The economic developments in 2022 that have resulted in a high inflationary environment and subsequent raising of interest rates have put pressure on those looking to invest in Vacation Rentals to improve the return on their investments while simultaneously making it more difficult to finance and purchase vacation rental properties.

Tags