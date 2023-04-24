Support Local Journalism


OLYMPIA, Wash., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fungi Perfecti has recently discovered multiple unauthorized accounts on Amazon.com selling counterfeit products using the brand name Host Defense® Mushrooms™. During routine brand control efforts, Fungi Perfecti began investigating unauthorized sellers after noticing irregularities in both packaging and the contents inside the capsules. They have confirmed that four Host Defense capsule products are being imitated: MyCommunity® 120-ct, Stamets 7® 120-ct, Lion's Mane 120-ct, and Turkey Tail 120-ct.


