Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Engineering and design firm explores warfighter-focused challenges and innovations of tactical edge networking and communications

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse Integration, a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm, today announced the release of its white paper, JADC2: Tactical Edge Networking to Win in Great Power Competition, which outlines communications challenges facing the U.S. military at the tactical edge. It also highlights promising initiatives and innovative technologies designed to ensure that joint-force warfighters will be able to securely communicate with each other and with command centers, without having to consider interoperability limitations.  


Tags