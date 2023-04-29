Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, April 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Boyd, a renowned HR and retail management authority, recently gave a stirring keynote speech at HR Retail 2023 about the future of work in the retail industry. Recognized as one of the top 50 future of work influencers to follow by Onalytica, Nick is known for his cutting-edge ideas and progressive approach to the industry.

In his keynote, Nick focused on the crucial part HR plays in shaping the future of work and its potential to make or break the success of retail businesses in today's rapidly changing landscape. He stressed that the retail industry is undergoing a profound transformation, with digital commerce, AI, and automation revolutionizing the way businesses operate. These shifts present both challenges and opportunities for HR leaders in the retail sector, and Nick shared essential insights on how to effectively navigate these changes.


Tags