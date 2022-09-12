Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates call on leaders to keep commitments to world's poorest and invest in innovation, ingenuity to continue saving millions of lives

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today released its sixth annual Goalkeepers Report, noting that nearly every indicator of the UN Sustainable Development Goals is off track at the halfway point for achieving them by 2030. Despite significant setbacks caused by overlapping global crises, the report is optimistic, underscoring opportunities to accelerate progress toward ending poverty, fighting inequality, and reducing the impacts of climate change.

Tags