The powerful 8000Mhz available on EVO V and Polaris RGB product lines in Q1, 2023

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GeIL – Golden Emperor International Ltd. – One of the world's leading PC components & peripheral manufacturers is proud to announce the grand launch of the DDR5 8000MHz 16GB x 2 CL38-48-48-90 1.45V ultra-speed modules will be available in Q1, 2023. GeIL DDR5 lineup includes EVO V and Polaris RGB are tailor-made for hardcore gamers and hardware enthusiasts to deliver unparalleled performance and stability. In addition, GeIL Dyna 5 has created a comprehensive and efficient automated testing process for grading and sorting every DDR5 IC. As a result, GeIL ensures the bandwidth data transmission, compatibility, reliability, and integrity to meet all the demands of gamers and overclockers using Intel's latest platforms.


Tags