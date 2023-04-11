Support Local Journalism


New Zillow survey finds more Gen Z pet owners would want to move if their home was no longer working for their pet than if it was no longer working for their partner

  • More Gen Z adults (ages 18–26) would consider a fenced backyard essential if buying a home (48%), compared to those who say the same of a double sink in the primary bathroom (28%) or a kids' playroom (24%).
  • Nearly one-quarter of Gen Z pet owners would want to move if their home was no longer working for their pet (22%), but only 12% would want to move if their home was no longer working for their partner. 
  • Among all Americans, more than 1 in 8 pet owners living with a spouse or significant other (13%) would rather share their primary bedroom with their pet than their partner.


