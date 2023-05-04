Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The round was co-led by defy.vc and LDV Partners 

SEATTLE, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genemod, a cloud-based workspace collaboration software for biopharma R&D teams, today announced it raised $4.5 million in seed funding, co-led by defy.vc and LDV Partners, with participation from Dolby Family Ventures and Vulcan/Cercano Ventures.


Tags