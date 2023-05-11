LifeStance Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/LifeStance Health)

 By LifeStance Health, Gennev

National Partnership Unites Physical and Mental Healthcare to Improve Outcomes for Menopause Patients

SEATTLE and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gennev, the nation's leading virtual menopause clinic provider, and LifeStance Health, one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental healthcare, today announced a partnership to deliver integrated care that helps women address both the physical and mental health symptoms associated with menopause. The partnership will provide Gennev's patients with seamless referrals to LifeStance's multidisciplinary team of psychiatric and psychotherapy clinicians, delivering mental healthcare tailored to the unique needs of women in menopause.


