Geno's company logo (PRNewsfoto/Geno)

Summit and Executive Order validate biotechnology innovations as part of the climate solution

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genomatica (Geno) CEO Christophe Schilling applauded recent government investment to promote the growth of domestic biomanufacturing amid the newest White House Executive Order on emerging biotechnologies. Speaking at the White House Summit on Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing for the American Bioeconomy, Schilling reiterated that the Order will be an important driver of more resilient domestic supply chains through domestic infrastructure, delivering sustainable materials at scale, and a key component of the Biden Administration's climate resilience plan.

