Gerardo Solórzano Garcia's new book "El Vuelo de un Águila hacia la Gloria" is a bold and daring adventure In fighting against evil or risk damnation forever. By Page Publishing Oct 7, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email El Vuelo de un Águila hacia la Gloria By Page Publishing Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Gerardo Solórzano Garcia, a husband, a father of two children, and an avid reader, has completed his new book "El Vuelo de un Águila hacia la Gloria": an adventurous read where the search for a divine command is unknowingly plunging one's self in the evil's path as the battle between life and death takes a serious turn.Garcia shares, "The Mexican royal guila; to fulfill the divine mandate to reach the nopal, you will have to cross valleys and dangerous mountains. He will have to fight against ruthless enemies who follow his flight to finish it off, for the sole purpose of avoiding that divine command. After being trained by her parents for combat, in preparation for her journey, in search of that command, evil snakes kill them in an effort to kill her. After discovering such horror, the eagle swears revenge and takes flight to the sur. When the evil snakes learn that she is still alive, they convince a huge flock of vultures to carry them on their backs and carry them in search of the eagle, because for them, not avoiding that divine command will make them fall into eternal misfortune. Parallel to the day of the águila, the aztecas also try to fulfill a divine mandate: that of going out in search of a goldenguila devouring a snake on a nopal. Very place where they would build the great Tenochtitlan. Both knew that the day would be life and death, but they were willing to risk their lives to please the gods, otherwise they would be condemned forever."Published by Page Publishing, Gerardo Solórzano Garcia's fascinating tale is a spectacular story of bravery and survival in defeating a powerful enemy. This book also encounters a greater evil, treachery, and unexpected allies in the wrong places.Readers who wish to experience this fantastic work can purchase "El Vuelo de un Águila hacia la Gloria" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708. About Page Publishing: Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1652977/Gerardo_Solorzano_Garcia.jpgSOURCE Page Publishing Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Publishing El Vuelo De Un Aguila Hacia La Gloria Gerardo Solorzano Garcia Author Page Evil Search Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseSound of music returns: Central Washington University bands get back into performingOct. 1 blotter: Pretended to have sex with stuffed bearLabor of love: Seth Mills opens his own bicycle repair shopHuman remains found near Stampede PassLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenSept. 30 blotter: Friendly Rottweiler at largeSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiFirst responders seek resources to battle mental health, addiction issues in communityNajar, Cle Elum-Roslyn football high-step past Granger on Homecoming Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter