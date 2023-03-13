Support Local Journalism


Companies to demonstrate technologies at the 2023 USCAP Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and SPOKANE, Wash., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics Inc., a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) powered digital pathology solutions, and Pramana, Inc., an AI-enabled health tech company modernizing the pathology sector, announced a strategic collaboration to provide an AI-powered, end-to-end digital pathology platform for laboratories, health systems and academic medical centers.


