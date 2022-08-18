Gestalt Diagnostics (PRNewsfoto/Gestalt Diagnostics)

VoiceOver PRO and PathFlow® integration improve tech interoperability for laboratories. 

SPOKANE, Wash. and LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics and Voicebrook today announced a strategic partnership to benefit information flow and technology interactions in the pathology laboratory. This tight integration of Voicebrook's Voiceover PRO software directly within Gestalt's digital pathology workflow platform, PathFlow, will positively impact lab interoperability.

