Gestalt Diagnostics (PRNewsfoto/Gestalt Diagnostics)

Gestalt Diagnostics (PRNewsfoto/Gestalt Diagnostics)

 By Gestalt Diagnostics

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Gestalt announces that PathFlow® V5 is now available!

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc., will be debuting the newest version of PathFlow, our award-winning, pathologist-proven digital pathology solution during the Digital Pathology Association's Pathology Visions 22 Conference in Las Vegas, October 16-18, 2022.

Tags